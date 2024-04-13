ORG Partners LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $38.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. 2,782,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,303.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

