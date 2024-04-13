ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,270. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.