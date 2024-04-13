ORG Partners LLC Reduces Position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,172,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:KMLM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. 81,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,393. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

