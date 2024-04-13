ORG Partners LLC Sells 101 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.19% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 407.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQL stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.51. 6,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,832. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $95.90 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $337.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

