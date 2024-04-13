ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $167.24. The stock had a trading volume of 230,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,810. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.28.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

