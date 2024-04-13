ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $35,574.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $35,574.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,422 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,599. Insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DFH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 435,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.