Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.25.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
