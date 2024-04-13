Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organovo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

