Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.47.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

