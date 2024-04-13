Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 34,723 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 160,149 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 374,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

