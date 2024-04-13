Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 0.6%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $278.43 and last traded at $279.40. 660,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,717,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $52,068,877 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

