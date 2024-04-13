Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

PANR stock opened at GBX 36.15 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £341.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,615.00 and a beta of -0.29. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Hobbs purchased 980,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($260,594.29). 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.