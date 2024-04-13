Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading Up 5.9% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 12,221,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 19,032,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

