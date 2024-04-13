Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Shares Down 4%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

