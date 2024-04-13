Peabody Energy’s (BTU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BTU opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.