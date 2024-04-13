Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PBA opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 35,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $88,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.