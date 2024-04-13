Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPL. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.42.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$47.83 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$48.97. The firm has a market cap of C$26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

