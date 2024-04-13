PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.00

Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.58), with a volume of 153111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.52).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
PensionBee Group Stock Performance
About PensionBee Group
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
