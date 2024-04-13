Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NYSE PFGC opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

