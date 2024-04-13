Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

