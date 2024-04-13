Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,576 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,775,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,347,000 after acquiring an additional 129,020 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 31,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,256,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,099,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 373,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

