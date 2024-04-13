Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 888 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $67.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

