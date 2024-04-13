Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $42,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609,312 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,999,000 after buying an additional 461,079 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

