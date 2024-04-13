Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

PCY opened at $20.02 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

