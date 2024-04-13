Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $4,052,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHH stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

