Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,477 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

