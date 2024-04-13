Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

CARR opened at $56.86 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.