Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,500 First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $374.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

