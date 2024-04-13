Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisory increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,595 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

