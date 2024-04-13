Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,319,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,971,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $12.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

