Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Permex Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

Permex Petroleum stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. Permex Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

