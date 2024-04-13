Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Permex Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %
Permex Petroleum stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. Permex Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.
About Permex Petroleum
