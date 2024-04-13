Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Perrigo Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

