Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.3 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 44.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 101.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

