Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.3 %
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
