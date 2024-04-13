Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 43,034,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

