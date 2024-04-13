PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.78.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

