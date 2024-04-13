Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in March

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,400 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 1,941,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Pgs Asa Trading Up 30.2 %
PGEJF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.
About Pgs Asa
