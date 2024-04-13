Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,400 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 1,941,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pgs Asa Trading Up 30.2 %

PGEJF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

About Pgs Asa

(Get Free Report)

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.