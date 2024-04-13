Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $167.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.86.

NYSE PSX opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

