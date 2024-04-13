PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Critical Survey

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 3.94% 14.69% 6.42% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BorgWarner and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 7 9 0 2.56 PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

BorgWarner presently has a consensus price target of $44.30, suggesting a potential upside of 32.23%. PHINIA has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than PHINIA.

This table compares BorgWarner and PHINIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $14.20 billion 0.54 $625.00 million $2.67 12.55 PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.50 $102.00 million N/A N/A

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than PHINIA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BorgWarner pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BorgWarner pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BorgWarner beats PHINIA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging. The company provides power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.