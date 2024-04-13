Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,050,010 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $65.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

