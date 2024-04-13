Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

PLL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 355,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. Analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

