Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.72 and a quick ratio of 17.72.

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,526.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,044.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,526.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,044.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

