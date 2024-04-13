Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Polar Power Stock Down 0.1 %

POLA traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,485. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

