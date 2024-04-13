Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s (PSNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of PSNY opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 56,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 95,939 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

