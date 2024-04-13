PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0019

PotCoin (POT) traded up 67.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 64.6% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $133.29 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00127382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

