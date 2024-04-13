Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 850,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

In related news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,510,000 after buying an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,061. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $197.87. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

