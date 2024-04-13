PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Trading Up 0.6%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.12. 12,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 15,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Institutional Trading of PowerUp Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $902,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 247.8% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 33.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

