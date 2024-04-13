Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pro-Dex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

