Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $155.92 and last traded at $156.06. 2,414,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,798,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $365.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

