Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 12.79. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

