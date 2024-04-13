Prom (PROM) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $224.02 million and $7.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $12.28 or 0.00018147 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00014743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,633.12 or 0.99984642 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.21333331 USD and is down -20.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $8,233,822.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

