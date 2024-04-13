ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.86

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.86 and traded as high as $52.25. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 167 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EET. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

